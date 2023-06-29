2 more New Haven officers are being fired in the police van transport incident that left Randy Cox paralyzed

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southwest Illinois,
and far western Kentucky, along and west of a line from Marion
Illinois, through Paducah Kentucky, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity. However,
thunderstorms are forecast to remain isolated at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air through 7 PM CDT this evening
for southern Illinois.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

2 more New Haven officers are being fired in the police van transport incident that left Randy Cox paralyzed

(CNN) — Two more police officers in New Haven, Connecticut, are being fired in connection with a 2022 incident that paralyzed Randy Cox as he was being transported in a police van handcuffed and without a seat belt.

The New Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted 5-0 to fire Officer Oscar Diaz and Sergeant Betsy Segui for “violations of General Orders” of the police department, according to a Wednesday statement from Mayor Justin Elicker’s office.

The decision comes three weeks after the board voted to dismiss two other police officers – Jocelyn Lavandier and Luis Rivera – who were also involved in Cox’s transport.

The firings marks continued fallout from the June 2022 incident in which an abrupt stop in a New Haven Police Department van left Cox paralyzed from the chest down.

Cox reached a $45 million settlement with the city of New Haven earlier this month – the largest settlement involving a police misconduct case in US history, according to Cox’s attorneys.

An attorney representing Diaz and Segui told CNN the board’s decision was no surprise.

“Tonight was not the opportunity to seek what I believe to be a fair review of a difficult situation,” attorney Jeffrey Mentz told CNN. “Having done police work for three decades, I understand the political area and fishbowl we work within, and police accountability and police responsibility has changed 180 degrees since I’ve been doing this.”

“My two clients and the other two officers have been fired for a terrible injury that happened in an auto accident, which the gentlemen has been fairly compensated,” Mentz added.

Police Chief Karl Jacobson in March recommended terminations of five officers involved. A fifth officer, Ronald Pressley, avoided facing a firing decision by retiring in January, CNN previously reported.

On June 19, 2022, officers transported Cox following his arrest on suspicion of illegally possessing a handgun. A handcuffed Cox can be seen in a video of the transport hitting his head on the van’s back wall as it came to a sudden stop.

The charges against Cox were dropped in October 2022

Mayor Elicker praised the firing votes as “necessary steps towards ensuring accountability for the mistreatment of Randy Cox.”

“While nothing can ever return Randy’s life to the way it was prior to this incident, with the police disciplinary process now complete, the civil lawsuit now resolved and the comprehensive set of reforms now adopted by the police department, we have demonstrated clearly and unequivocally as a community that Randy’s life matters, that Black Lives Matter and that we are resolved to do everything in our power to ensure an incident like this never happens again,” Elicker said in the statement.

Since the incident, the police department has had many training sessions, policy revisions and has added seat belts into jail vans, the police chief previously announced.

