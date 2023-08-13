 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following counties, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Perry,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston,
Marshall and McCracken Counties. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger,
Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry,
Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 PM CDT this evening through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread thunderstorms are expected to move southeast into
southern Illinois and southeast Missouri this evening, then
into parts of western Kentucky later tonight. This slow
moving area of storms may persist over the same areas long
enough to cause local flash flooding. Persistent rainfall
rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour would likely cause flash
flooding, especially where flooding occurred Saturday in
parts of southwest Kentucky.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

2 die in North Carolina plane crash that cut power to thousands

(CNN) — Two people aboard a small plane died after it crashed into a North Carolina lake Sunday morning, hitting a power line on the way down and cutting electricity to thousands, according to a local official.

The Federal Aviation Authority is investigating the cause of the crash, which took place about 11:30 a.m., a spokesperson for the city of Hickory told CNN.

More than 17,000 Duke Energy customers were without electricity in Catawba County as of 12:40 p.m., according to PowerOutage.us. Power was restored to most customers early Sunday evening.

Lake Hickory is about 53 miles northwest of Charlotte.

The-CNN-Wire

