Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following counties, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Perry,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston,
Marshall and McCracken Counties. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger,
Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry,
Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 PM CDT this evening through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread thunderstorms are expected to move southeast into
southern Illinois and southeast Missouri this evening, then
into parts of western Kentucky later tonight. This slow
moving area of storms may persist over the same areas long
enough to cause local flash flooding. Persistent rainfall
rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour would likely cause flash
flooding, especially where flooding occurred Saturday in
parts of southwest Kentucky.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

16 people were injured when a boat exploded at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks

(CNN) — Sixteen people were injured in a boat explosion at a marina in the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, authorities said.

The explosion, which took place at the Millstone Marina, was set off by a spark and gas fumes that “built up in the engine area,” the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in an online post on Friday.

Photos posted online by authorities showed shattered glass on the boat and other damage that appears to have been caused by the explosion.

Most of those injured were on the boat, authorities said.

In an incident information report, the highway patrol said the vessel was fueling at the marina’s gas docks, and when its operator started the boat, it caused “an explosion in the engine compartment.”

At least three passengers were ejected from the boat, the report said.

The injuries range from minor to moderate, the highway patrol said in its post.

Eleven people, including a 6-year-old girl, were treated on the scene and released, according to the report, while five others were taken to a hospital.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Lake of the Ozarks, a popular summer vacation spot in the Midwest, boasts more than 1,100 miles of shoreline.

