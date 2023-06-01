 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting unhealthy
conditions for sensitive groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois
for Friday, June 2nd.

Warm, dry and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra NWS alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollutions levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

Media Contact...217 558 1536

14-year-old Dev Shah of Florida wins Scripps National Spelling Bee with final word ‘psammophile’

  • 0

(CNN) — Dev Shah, a 14-year-old from Largo, Florida, won the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, correctly spelling psammophile to take the $50,000 first prize.

“It’s surreal. … My legs are still shaking,” he said at the competition in National Harbor, Maryland.

Eleven students made the finals after 11 million people entered spelling competitions throughout the world.

The preliminary rounds began Tuesday, while the quarterfinals and semifinals took place Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

