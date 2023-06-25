 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated late afternoon thunderstorms will
provide limited relief from the heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

12 people, including children, hospitalized after apparent ‘over-chlorination’ of Houston lazy river pool

  • 0

(CNN) — A dozen people – including seven children – in Houston were taken to the hospital for chemical exposure due to an apparent over-chlorination of a lazy river pool, authorities said.

Houston fire officials received the initial call about the incident around 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to CNN affiliate KHOU.

Houston Fire Department Chief Samuel Peña tweeted Saturday evening that the incident was under control.

In an earlier tweet, the Houston Fire Department said seven children and three adults were transported to an area hospital, while others went by private vehicle.

KHOU reported that the conditions of those hospitalized were not known.

Chlorine is used in pools to eliminate germs. The chief noted that exposure to over-chlorination in such a setting can trigger nausea, skin and eye irritation or asthma symptoms.

The pool incident comes as residents are trying to stay cool amid high temperatures, with heat indices in the triple digits this weekend, according to the National Weather Service office in Houston.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.