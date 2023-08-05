 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, generally to the west of a Fulton Kentucky
to Marion Illinois line.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

11 people injured after bus returning to YMCA summer camp crashes in Idaho

  • Updated
  • 0

(CNN) — Eleven people were injured after a school bus with at least 30 on board rolled over near a major highway in Banks, Idaho, on Friday afternoon, according to an Idaho State Police Facebook post.

The bus was part of a YMCA summer camp program carrying children between the ages of 13 and 18.

Seven of the 11 people injured were said to be in critical condition, while the other four were deemed non-critical, the release said. All children were taken to local hospitals by air or ground ambulance out of “an abundance of caution,” authorities added.

Idaho State Police said the bus was one of four heading back to the Treasure Valley Family YMCA when the crash occurred. None of the other buses were involved in the accident, they added.

The incident is still under investigation. Authorities do not know if the bus driver is a YMCA employee and did not provide the driver’s medical status.

CNN has reached out to the Treasure Valley Family YMCA for comment.

CNN affiliate KIVI-TV said all lanes on Highway 55 have reopened following the crash.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.