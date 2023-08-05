100-degree days are becoming more common in the cities where most people live. These charts explain why.

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Union, southwestern Williamson, southeastern Jackson and northeastern Cape Girardeau Counties through 415 AM CDT... At 322 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Murphysboro to near Grand Tower to near Jackson. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Carbondale around 325 AM CDT. Trail Of Tears State Park around 330 AM CDT. Cedar Lake Area around 335 AM CDT. Cobden and Ware around 340 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Anna, Jonesboro and Dongola. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 22 and 37. Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 109 and 110. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH