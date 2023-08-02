 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Multiple rounds of thunderstorms producing heavy rain may lead to
flash flooding across portions of southeast Missouri, southern
Illinois, and western Kentucky.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton,
Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL, White and Williamson. In
southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO and Scott.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Repeated rounds of thunderstorms may lead to areas of 5 to 7
inches of rain. This would lead to flash flooding in areas
seeing the heaviest rainfall.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

1-year-old girl dies after being left in a hot car for 8 hours, police in New York say

(CNN) — A 1-year-old girl in New York died after her grandmother left her in the back seat of a car for eight hours while she went to work, police said.

The 54-year-old woman forgot to drop off the 14-month-old at day care on her way to work on Monday, the Suffolk County Police Department said in a news release.

“Approximately eight hours later, the woman went to pick up the child at the day care, located on Redwood Lane in Smithtown, when she realized she had left the child in her vehicle,” police said.

The toddler was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The death is under investigation and police have not said whether there will be any charges in the case.

This is the 15th child to die in hot vehicle this year, according to NoHeatStroke.org, a website run by a San Jose State University lecturer that tracks hot car deaths.

The high temperature Monday in Smithtown, which is located on the North Shore of Long Island, was 83 degrees.

Temperatures inside a car can climb 20 degrees in just 10 minutes, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, and often, that’s enough to cause hyperthermia. Within an hour, car temperatures can rise more than 40 degrees, even when temperatures are low.

A child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult’s and a child can die when their body temperature reaches 107 degrees, the safety administration said.

CNN’s Robert Shackelford contributed to this report.