 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT SUNDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) or higher Air Quality Index (AQI) for Saturday
July 15th and Sunday July 16th for all of Illinois.

Smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Illinois as soon as today
and is the main contributing factor for the poor AQI. Impacts on air
quality from the smoke may be shorter in duration in more southern
locations and in close proximity to storms. The unique and widespread
nature of this event prompted this extra NWS alert. AQI forecast
details and current levels can be found at AirNow.gov

USG - Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Tips on how you can
reduce your emissions and protect your health can be found at
www.airnow.gov

Media Contact...217 558 1536

1 police officer is killed, 2 others injured in Fargo shooting

  • 0

(CNN) — A Fargo police officer was killed in a Friday afternoon shooting that left two other officers in critical condition and one civilian injured, according to police.

The unidentified shooter also died during the incident, according to a news release from the Fargo Police Department. An “involved civilian” sustained “serious injuries,” said the release.

The shooting took place Friday near 9th Avenue South and 25th Street South in Fargo, according to the release.

Police said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing. They did not release the names of those involved “as the process of notifying family members is on-going,” according to the release.

“The FPD acknowledges and appreciates the community’s support during this difficult time,” officials said.

The police department will provide more information about the shooting at a Saturday afternoon news briefing, according to the release.

Law enforcement officers performed a procession with their squad car lights on down I-94 and through Fargo on Friday evening, according to CNN affiliate KVLY. Witnesses told KVLY the shooting broke out after a traffic collision.

Fargo is the most populous city in North Dakota, with a population of around 125,990 as of the 2020 census. The city is around 190 miles east of Bismarck, the state’s capital.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.