National Weather Service St. Louis upgrades Coffman, Missouri to Chester, Illinois tornado to EF-3

(WSIL) -- The National Weather Service of St. Louis has updated information about the tornado that tore through Chester, Illinois, Coffman, Missouri and St. Mary, Missouri.
They upgraded that tornado to an EF-3. One of their meteorologists shared with News 3 some details about the extent of the damage.
Warning Coordination meteorologist, Kevin Deitch says three main storms hit portions of the southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois area with significant damage.
"Some residences that had some roofs lifted off, a lot, a lot of tree damage, you know trees that were totally mangled. Some kind of snapped at the base. We had some farm equipment and farm sheds that were destroyed. So all that let us in the town of St. Mary itself a EF-2 rating for that tornado there," he said.
He says that same tornado was rated an EF-3 outside of Coffman Missouri. Now data has been gathered for future storm information.
"So next time when our radar sees something similar, we know what's occurred on the ground, you know, in past events. So that's really what you're dealing with, checking every building that has been damaged or destroyed and assigning those buildings wind speed ratings and that's how we come up with our EF scale rating," he said.
Despite all the damage, Deitsch says he's proud of all the weather teams keeping track of the storms and everyone staying alert for their safety.
"Everyone we talked to today on the ground, they took action. They heard the tornado was on the ground, they heard of the damage being done and they got to their basements and they got to their places and I think that's really what it's all about and why we had no deaths with this event," he said.
Weather experts say this is an example of how tornados can happen any time of the year and to always stay aware.