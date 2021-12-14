National Weather Service gives timeline for Friday night tornado

(WSIL) -- The National Weather Service is giving a snapshot displaying the times the December 10 tornado moved through each county in western Kentucky.
The timeline also shows when a tornado warning was issued for each of these counties.
The tornado traveled 128 miles between 8:56 p.m. and 11:10 p.m.
So far, 74 deaths have been confirmed in Kentucky and more than 100 people are still missing.
