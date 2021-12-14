You are the owner of this article.
National Weather Service gives timeline for Friday night tornado

(WSIL) -- The National Weather Service is giving a snapshot displaying the times the December 10 tornado moved through each county in western Kentucky. 

The timeline also shows when a tornado warning was issued for each of these counties. 

The tornado traveled 128 miles between 8:56 p.m. and 11:10 p.m.

tornado track timeline
tornado warning timeline

So far, 74 deaths have been confirmed in Kentucky and more than 100 people are still missing. 

Click here for ways you can donate and help and click here for all of News 3's tornado recovery coverage. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

