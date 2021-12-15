You are the owner of this article.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois and much of southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tornado recovery operations outside will
be impacted. High profile vehicles and tractor trailers should
use extra caution. Dangerous high wave conditions are expected
on area lakes too.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service: EF-4 tornado moved through portion of western Kentucky

(WSIL) -- After several days of extensive surveying, the National Weather Service in Paducah, KY has determined a preliminary EF-4 tornado moved from Fulton County to Muhlenberg County. 

The tornado is being rated an EF-4 with estimated peak winds of 190 mph. The twister traveled 128 miles and the storm was a mile or more wide. 

tornado track timeline

The tornado started at 8:56 p.m. five and a half miles southwest of Cayce, Kentucky. (The tornado may extend back into northwest TN, but that is still being analyzed at this time.)

The storm continued to travel through multiple counties until well after 11 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service Louisville, the tornado stopped in Breckinridge County, which saw at least EF-3 damage. 

A separate tornado traveled in the same direction, south of the first through Warren County and to Boyle County. The NWS Louisville says that tornado was rated an EF-2 and EF-3 in different locations. 

nws louisville tornado damage survey

Massive impacts along most of the tornado track. Worst damage found in the following locations: Cayce, Mayfield, north of Benton, south of Princeton, Dawson Springs, Barnsley and Bremen, and possibly others.

Additional details to follow as they become available.

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

