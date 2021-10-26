You are the owner of this article.
National Weather Service continues storm surveys in Missouri, Illinois

  • Updated
UPDATE: 1:00 p.m.

The survey for the tornado that passed through Washington County, Illinois has bee complete. It was an EF0, 2 miles NNW of Richview, IL. Estimated peak winds of 85 MPH. Path length 1.9 miles and a max path width of 100 yards.

ORIGINAL STORY

(WSIL) -- The National Weather Service is still surveying damage from Sunday night's tornadoes in southeast Missouri and western Illinois. 

Tuesday one team determined an EF-0 tornado passed through the Richview/Irvington, Illinois area. 

NWS teams were also continuing to track and survey the path of the Chester tornado and the Fredericktown tornado. 

Teams determined an EF-3 tornado tore through Fredericktown, an EF-2 passed through St. Mary and Chester and an EF-1 touched down in Bollinger and Wayne Counties in Missouri. 

Multiple tornadoes leave significant damage in southeast Missouri & southwest Illinois

You may be wondering why damage surveys take so long. NWS teams have to drive the path multiple times, document and take pictures of the damage, assess the intensity of the damage, winds, and other data, before they even plot it on a map and make a determination. 

