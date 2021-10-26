National Weather Service continues storm surveys in Missouri, Illinois

UPDATE: 1:00 p.m.
The survey for the tornado that passed through Washington County, Illinois has bee complete. It was an EF0, 2 miles NNW of Richview, IL. Estimated peak winds of 85 MPH. Path length 1.9 miles and a max path width of 100 yards.
Update: This tornado survey has now been completed! It was an EF0, 2 miles NNW of Richview, IL in Washington County. Estimated peak winds of 85 MPH. Path length 1.9 miles and a max path width of 100 yards. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/W3KMH8HzIT— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) October 26, 2021
ORIGINAL STORY
(WSIL) -- The National Weather Service is still surveying damage from Sunday night's tornadoes in southeast Missouri and western Illinois.
Tuesday one team determined an EF-0 tornado passed through the Richview/Irvington, Illinois area.
Storm survey update: We have found at least EF-0 damage in the Richview/Irvington IL area.— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) October 26, 2021
NOTE - this survey is still ongoing and the rating for this tornado may increase. To follow along as we rate damage - check out this website: https://t.co/yMJcRHarGC pic.twitter.com/CPPViTF8Wv
NWS teams were also continuing to track and survey the path of the Chester tornado and the Fredericktown tornado.
Teams determined an EF-3 tornado tore through Fredericktown, an EF-2 passed through St. Mary and Chester and an EF-1 touched down in Bollinger and Wayne Counties in Missouri.
You may be wondering why damage surveys take so long. NWS teams have to drive the path multiple times, document and take pictures of the damage, assess the intensity of the damage, winds, and other data, before they even plot it on a map and make a determination.