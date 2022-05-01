National Weather Service Confirms EF-0 tornado briefly touched down outside of Brewer in Perry County MO

Brewer (WSIL) -- The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Perry County Saturday evening.
The NWS says the twister was an EF-0 with peak winds of 85 mph. The tornado traveled 0.1 mile and was 50 yards wide.
No injuries have been reported with this storm, but residents are cleaning up damage that was left behind.
Some damage included uprooted trees oriented to the southeast, lofted tin from a nearby damaged machine, and a large two-by-four impaled into the ground on the east side of country road 806. There were also signs of projectiles in the siding and power lines across the street.