National Weather Service confirms 5 tornadoes hit Sunday

(WSIL) -- The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down Sunday evening.
One EF-3 passed through Fredericktown, with max winds of 140 miles per hour and a travel distance of more than 16 miles. The second traveled from Coffman, MO to St. Mary then on to Chester, IL. It had 150 mile per hour winds and traveled over 40 miles.
Two EF-1's passed through, one before you get to Fredericktown, near Iron, MO, and the second north of Iron.
And our region saw one EF-0 tornado, in Washington County, IL, near Richview/Irvington.
The National Weather Service says these surveys are preliminary and thr tracks and damage ratings could change as they evaluate more information.