National Guard: All candle factory workers accounted for

MAYFIELD, KY (WSIL) -- The National Guard has confirmed all workers who were inside the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory have been accounted for as of Monday evening.
The building collapsed when a tornado struck Friday, trapping more than 100 employees.
The number of people killed in the collapse still remains at 8. Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for the company said 94 workers made it out of the factory alive.
The death toll from the tornadoes Friday night stand at 74 people across 8 counties. Of those that have died, only 5 have not been positively identified at this time.
In addition to the deaths, 109 residents remain unaccounted for, Governor Beshear said.