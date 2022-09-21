National Fitness Campaign Court in Mt. Vernon is a community friendly outdoor workout

MT. VERNON (WSIL) - The National Fitness Campaign is a nation-wide program that helps bring outdoor gyms to cities across the U.S. Mt. Vernon has the only one in southern Illinois, which was completed in July. Now that cooler temperatures are moving in, it might be the perfect time to hit the outdoor gym and get some vitamin D - for free.
Mt. Vernon's National Fitness Campaign Court has just about anything you could want for a thorough workout.
"Everything here is so functional, so simple to use, but also so beneficial," said Cassy Karcher, court ambassador and owner of FemeFit 618 in Mt. Vernon. "I think sometimes, simple is best. Like going back to the basics of functional movement, and doing it outdoors is going to be great for our community."
Cassey Karcher owns FemeFit 618 and is an ambassador for the fitness court. She brought along fellow trainer and ambassador, Deb Nelson, who primarily works with senior women. She said, the court can fit any age or skill level.
"Usually, you come out and work for 45 seconds, you rest for 15," Nelson said of the court. "If you can't do the 45 - do 30! Do what you can do; walk in place until you can go to the next station."
You can't discount the court's skill level; you can make it as easy as you like, but you can also make it as difficult. According to Nelson, that's the beauty of it.
"The thing about fitness is, it's not a competitive sport," Nelson said with a smile. "The only person you're competing with is yourself."
For a beginner, some of the equipment may look intimidating, and you might need some help. If you'd like some guided sessions, you can always download the Fitness Court app on your cell phone."
"They give you dozens of workouts you can follow directly from the app," Karcher explained. "It shows you how to do the exercises, and you can also use the app to look for classes that are scheduled in your town."
Karcher said, with the flexibility of the court, the 21-minute circuit and being outside in the sunshine and nature, it's a wonderful and healthy addition for the entire community.
"It's just at our disposal, and it's free," said Karcher. "So, it really doesn't get much better than that."
The court was paid for with grant funding through the National Fitness Campaign program, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and funds from the city of Mt. Vernon.