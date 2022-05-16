National Commander of The American Legion to speak at local awards ceremony

(WSIL) -- The National Commander of The American Legion, Paul Dillard, will be visiting Southern Illinois for a dinner and awards presentation ceremony at The Haven, an American Legion relaxation facility on Crab Orchard Lake.
His visit coincides with Armed Forces Week, May 16-20, 2022 and culminates with Armed Forces Day on May 21, 2022.
During an interview with the News 3 This Morning team Commander Dillard explained the importance of taking care of our nation's veterans.
Commander Dillard's theme for his year as National Commander is "No Veteran Left Behind." In his acceptance speech to the 2021 National Convention in Phoenix, AZ. Commander Dillard said, " There are many consequences for a veteran who is left behind... Isolation, denied benefits, lost opportunity, lack of decent housing or employment are just a few. But the most tragic outcome for a veteran left behind is suicide. We must not let them down. We all serve, and we must be there for each other."
Commander Dillard also testified before a joint session of the House and Senate Committees on Veteran Affairs on March 8, 2022; and addressed lawmakers on critical issues and legislation veterans are facing.
The American Legion was founded in 1919 on 4 pillars; Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation, Children and Youth, Americanism, and National Security. It is an honor for the legionaries in Southern Illinois to be able to host the National Commander of The American Legion.
For additional information about The American Legion, you may visit this link.
A biography for Commander Dillard may be found here.
The public is welcome to attend the ceremony on Monday May 16. The Haven is located at 10289 Haven Rd. Carbondale, IL 62918.
For more information call (618) 985-3254.