National Commander of the American Legion stops in southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The National Commander of the American Legion stopped in southern Illinois.
Vincent "Jim" Troiola gave a speech Monday night during a dinner at the The Haven in Carbondale.
Around 100 people attended the event including local veterans and their families. They were able to enjoy grilled pork chops, baked potatoes, a side salad and dessert.
Troiola took part in a meet and greet while dinner was being prepared. Illinois Department Commander Lomac Paton was also in attendance.
From 1969 to 1974, Troiola served in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserves. He was elected the National Commander of the American Legion in September of last year.
He's been visiting towns across the country and has taken the initiative to stop in rural communities.
The American Legion believes the number one issue facing veterans right now is suicide.
Troiola says the group is trying to make each post into a resource center for veterans at risk of self-harm.
"A lot of veterans don't want to step forward because they either don't have the courage to do it or they're afraid of repercussions," he explains. "Losing their families, losing their firearms, losing security clearances. Things like that."
The Commander adds the program is called Be the One and it currently offers peer-to-peer support and resources. Veterans in need of help can call 988.