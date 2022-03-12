Nashville wins Class 2A State Championship over Monticello

CHAMPAIGN, IL (WSIL) -- The Nashville Hornets defeated Monticello Saturday afternoon, 32-31, to win the Class 2A state championship at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
"I can't say enough about how resilient this bunch of guys are, never giving up," said Nashville coach Patrick Weathers after the game. "We didn't have great vibes, especially down the stretch, but we got enough stops and enough rebounds, partially blocked shot at the end there to get it done.
Nashville trailed 31-28 with under a minute when senior Kolten Gajewski collected an offensive rebound and scored to cut the deficit to 31-30.
Monticello missed a layup with roughly 30 seconds left. Nashville's Saxton Hoepker attacked the basket and scored a layup with 21 seconds remaining to give the Hornets a one-point lead, 32-31.
The score capped off a 7-0 run for Nashville, leading the Hornets to the state championship. It was their first lead since 19-18 in the third quarter.
It's the first state championship in boys basketball in 44 years for the Hornets.
"[I] Didn't really expect to be playing from behind the entire time, either, or what felt like the entire time," said Weathers. "The old cliché, defense wins championships. It's not always pretty, but these guys found a way to get it done."
Gajewski finished with a game-leading 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Not only did Hoepker hit the game-winning shot, but he also had a block toward the end of the game to seal the victory for Nashville.
Nashville last competed at state in 2019 when the Hornets finished second.
"We've been here before; no need to panic, keep grinding and value each possession," said Weathers. "We had some uncharacteristic turnovers. I think we were pressing a little bit, kind of forcing the issue at times. But the defense bailed us out and got enough stops to close the gap and eventually take the lead."
The Hornets finish the season 30-4.