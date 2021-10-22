Nashville recording artist to perform local benefit concert

BROOKPORT, IL (WSIL) -- Country music artist Chandler Roberts, is lending his services to raise money for the Brookport, IL Fire Department.
Chandler Roberts is a familiar face on the Nashville, TN LIVE music scene. For the past couple of years he has performed at several venues including Jason Aldean's Kitchen & Rooftop Bar, Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge Food & Drink, and others.
Roberts stopped by the News 3 This Morning studio and performed his latest single "Southern Boy" while promoting his upcoming performance in Brookport.
Watch the video to hear his interview and new song.
The Fish Fry and concert fundraiser is Saturday, October 23 from 5p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Harry Statham Gymnasium on Crockett St in Brookport.
A three piece fish meal and concert ticket is $15. Meals and tickets can be purchased separately.
Roberts will perform at 6 p.m.