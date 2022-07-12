NASA reveals new images of universe captured by Webb telescope

The dawn of a new era in astronomy has begun as the world gets its first look at the full capabilities of the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope’s first full-colour images and spectroscopic data, which uncover a spectacular collection of cosmic features that have remained elusive until now, were released on 12 July 2022. For a full array of Webb’s first images and spectra, including downloadable files, please visit: https://esawebb.org/initiatives/webbs-first-images/
WASHINGTON (WSIL) -- The universe has been revealed in ways never seen before.
NASA, in partnership with between the European Space Agency (ESA) and Canadian Space Agency (CSA), have captured incredible images of the universe with the powerful Webb Space Telescope.
The images depict galactic mergers, planetary nebula, cosmic cliffs, and more. The ESA Webb Telescope Twitter account released the images, and added descriptions of the phenomena occurring in the pictures.