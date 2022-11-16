Murray woman arrested for stealing from elderly person

MURRAY, KY (WSIL) -- A woman is in custody for stealing from a local elderly resident.
ON November 2, 2022 Murray Police received a report that more than $22,000 was stolen from a senior.
An investigation was conducted and police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Dawn Lloyd Metcalf.
She was arrested and charged with theft by deception, criminal possession of a forged instrument, and knowingly abuse/neglect of an adult.
Police also discovered evidence of additional crimes committed by Metcalf. ON November 15 she was charged with theft of identity without consent.