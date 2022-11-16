 Skip to main content
Murray woman arrested for stealing from elderly person

Dawn Metcalf

MURRAY, KY (WSIL) -- A woman is in custody for stealing from a local elderly resident. 

ON November 2, 2022 Murray Police received a report that more than $22,000 was stolen from a senior. 

An investigation was conducted and police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Dawn Lloyd Metcalf. 

She was arrested and charged with theft by deception, criminal possession of a forged instrument, and knowingly abuse/neglect of an adult. 

Police also discovered evidence of additional crimes committed by Metcalf. ON November 15 she was charged with theft of identity without consent. 

