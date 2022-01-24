Murray State Univ. recognized by KY House for December storm assistance

MURRAY, KY (WSIL) -- Murray State University was recognized by the Kentucky House of Representatives on January 19 for its efforts in assisting the region following the tragic storms of December 10, 2021.
Immediately following the storms that hit western Kentucky, the university activated its Emergency Operations Center to begin helping those impacted.
The legislative citation of appreciation was presented on the House floor by Rep. Richard Heath, who represents Graves County and parts of McCracken County, to Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson.
The citation recognized the university for various outreach and support, including the utilization of five campus buildings to house and feed more than 700 National Guard members, FEMA responders and first responders, as well as others displaced by the disaster.
The University’s CFSB Center was also used as a warming shelter, providing both accommodations and food for any and all displaced individuals in the west Kentucky region.
Murray State’s “Racers Give” student scholarship fund was transitioned to specifically assist students deeply impacted by the storms with need-based financial support, through the generosity of the campus community, alumni, friends and supporters of the institution.
“Murray State University has an important duty to this region, particularly in the most unimaginable of circumstances,” Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson said. “We are very appreciative of State Representative Richard Heath and the Kentucky House of Representatives for presenting Murray State University with this citation of appreciation. Many individuals and communities are continuing to find their way forward. We will continue to assist them, as well as our region and state in every manner possible.”
"I am very appreciative of Murray State University for immediately offering support and providing crucial assistance to our community during the tornado disaster last month," Representative Richard Heath said. "We live in a wonderful region of the state that comes together and supports one another quickly in times of need and Murray State, like so many others did just that."