Murray State loses to Saint Peter's in March Madness basketball tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WSIL) -- The #7 Murray State Racers suffered a devastating 70-60 loss to the #15 Saint Peter's Peacocks Saturday night, knocking the Racers out of the March Madness tournament.
On March 19, the Racers were to compete against the media darling Peacocks, who put the college basketball world on notice with a miraculous 85-79 overtime win against the juggernaut #2 ranked Kentucky.
While the Racers went blow for blow with the Peacocks throughout most of the game, playing stout defense, the Peacock's overwhelming intensity and ability to get to the free throw line stifled the Racers, leading to the shocking loss.
Guard Justice Hill finished with a game-leading 19 points, including five three-pointers, while adding two rebounds and four assists.
The Racers finished their historic season with a 28-3 win-loss record, going 18-0 in conference games and winning nine of their last 10 games to end their run.
The Peacocks' Cinderella story will continue its fairy tale on March 25 in Philadelphia, where Saint Peter's will battle either #3 Purdue or #6 Texas.