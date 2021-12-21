Murray State Collegiate FFA raising funds to help members affected by storms

MURRAY (WSIL)---The Murray State University Agriculture Education program will help FFA members affected by the tornadoes.
The program is in cooperation with the National FFA.
They'll raise money to help replace official dress clothes that were lost or damaged in the storms.
Their goal is to raise $5,000 and to get the items in time for the spring events.
"And if they are without their official FFA jacket and their official dress, that's just another piece, another reminder, that things have been so upset for them. So this is a way for us to bring something back for the students specifically, that is their own. Has their name on it. That's a possession for them and also spark a little bit of hope of what's going to be available to them coming up," said Kimberly Bellah, the Co-advisor for the Murray State Collegiate FFA Chapter.
You can donate to the fund through their Facebook page or directly here.