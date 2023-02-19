 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Murray police arrest suspects involved in shooting last night

  • 0
crime, crime scene tape, police lights

MURRAY, KY (WSIL) -- The Murray Police Department have a suspect in custody after a shooting took place last night.

Information on the incident comes from a Murray Police Department police report.

On Sunday, February 19 at around 12:28 a.m., the police department responded to N 1st Street for a shooting. One person was taken to the hospital and is being treated for their injuries. Officers found suspects related to the crime.

Police believe there is no active threat to the community. The investigation is active and ongoing.

If you have information related to the incident, contact the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you