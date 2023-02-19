Murray police arrest suspects involved in shooting last night

MURRAY, KY (WSIL) -- The Murray Police Department have a suspect in custody after a shooting took place last night.
Information on the incident comes from a Murray Police Department police report.
On Sunday, February 19 at around 12:28 a.m., the police department responded to N 1st Street for a shooting. One person was taken to the hospital and is being treated for their injuries. Officers found suspects related to the crime.
Police believe there is no active threat to the community. The investigation is active and ongoing.
If you have information related to the incident, contact the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621.