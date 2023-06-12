Murray, KY Police arrest man for having 93 grams of marijuana, 15 ecstasy pills

MURRAY, KY (WSIL) -- The Murray Police Department pulled a car over on Friday night just before midnight near North 12th Street.
They say the smell of marijuana was coming from the car. They searched the vehicle and found 93 grams of marijuana, 15 ecstasy pills and drug paraphernalia.
They arrested Gary Byars of Kirksey and he was taken to the Calloway County Detention Center. He's charged with the following:
- Failure to or Improper Signal
- Rear License Not Illuminated
- License To Be In Possession
- Trafficking In Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, (D.U. Drug Unspecified Schedule 1 and 2)
- Trafficking In Marijuana (Less than 8 ounces) 1st Offense