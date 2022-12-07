 Skip to main content
Murphysboro woman killed in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- One person was killed in a crash Wednesday morning.

Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two vehicle crash on Illinois Highway 149, near Violet Road, around 9 a.m.

A preliminary investigation shows a car was driving east when the driver, 23-year-old Summer Scholz of Murphysboro, was attempting to negotiate a curve and lost control.

Her vehicle then crossed the center line and struck the front of a semi. 

Scholz was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The crash is still under investigation.