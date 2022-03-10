Murphysboro Walmart fire closes pharmacy; prescriptions redirected to Carbondale

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL)---Wednesday's fire at the Murphysboro Walmart is causing complications with picking up prescriptions.
That fire has closed the store for the time being, including the pharmacy.
No medications are being salvaged and all prescriptions should be redirected to the Carbondale location.
The mayor of Murphysboro, Will Stephens, encourages anyone with prescriptions to make calls to make sure everything transfers.
"Call their doctor, call the Murphysboro Walmart. Get all the information you can and hopefully things can work out. I realize that there's nothing that can be done in terms of, nobody can expect a fire. And I know that Walmart is doing everything they can do get things back online," said Stephens.
Pharmacy customers will be able to call the store at 618-684-5041. By pressing option 2 followed by 1 you will be able to speak to a pharmacy representative about your prescription.