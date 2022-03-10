 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one
inch. Isolated higher amounts possible, especially over west
Kentucky.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois, generally east of a
line from Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to Carbondale
and Wayne City Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall
rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will range between 8
pm CST Friday night through 4 am CST Saturday morning. With
cooling ground and road surfaces, some slick spots will be
possible through daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will be in
the teens during the overnight hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Murphysboro Walmart fire closes pharmacy; prescriptions redirected to Carbondale

  Updated
  • 0
Murphysboro Walmart Fire

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL)---Wednesday's fire at the Murphysboro Walmart is causing complications with picking up prescriptions. 

Fire breaks out at Murphysboro Walmart

That fire has closed the store for the time being, including the pharmacy.

No medications are being salvaged and all prescriptions should be redirected to the Carbondale location.

The mayor of Murphysboro, Will Stephens, encourages anyone with prescriptions to make calls to make sure everything transfers.

"Call their doctor, call the Murphysboro Walmart. Get all the information you can and hopefully things can work out. I realize that there's nothing that can be done in terms of, nobody can expect a fire. And I know that Walmart is doing everything they can do get things back online," said Stephens. 

Pharmacy customers will be able to call the store at 618-684-5041. By pressing option 2 followed by 1 you will be able to speak to a pharmacy representative about your prescription.

