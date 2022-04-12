 Skip to main content
Murphysboro students plant trees to help prevent flooding

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL)---Murphysboro students are trying to fight flooding by planting trees.

They went to Riverside Park in Murphysboro by the Big Muddy River to start their project.

The goal is to plant enough trees to help absorb water and prevent erosion in the area and prevent flooding.

The group's sponsors are grateful for the learning opportunity.

"It's been really incredible to see them excited about planting trees and learning. We've got people from Friends of Illinois here, we've got a couple professors from SIU, a grad student from SIU, and so they're learning about a bunch of different things right now that they wouldn't have learned otherwise so seeing them learn and try something new has been absolutely incredible today," said 8th grade science teacher, Mallory Swafford. 

The students planted a total of 230 oak trees. 

