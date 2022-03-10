Murphysboro St. Patrick's Day celebrations return for 2022

JACKSON COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Whether you're Irish or just want to have some fun Murphysboro is celebrating St. Patrick's Day.
The two-day event hosted by the chamber of commerce will kick off with a 5K run/walk on the morning of March 19th. Participants can pre-register online or day of the event if they arrive prior to the start time.
After the race, a parade will make its way through downtown with classic cars and fire trucks. In past years, antique tractors have also got in on the action. Registration is still open for those who would like to join.
Other activities include food trucks serving up corned beef and cabbage as well as sweet Shish kabobs.
Visitors can wash down their snacks with drink specials at Brews Bothers Taproom or the Shamrock craft beer and spirits tasting.
There's bragging rights when it comes to the tricycle races. Those interested can pay for three laps or donate two canned goods, with those proceeds going to the local food bank.
Cash prizes await for competitors who take 1st or 2nd place in the Lucky Bags Tournament.
Gene Basden, President of the Murphysboro Chamber of Commerce, says it's the Irish Stew Cook off that brings some heat to the festival.
"It does get competitive," he explains. "We've had people from outside of Murphysboro who attend last year and hopefully they'll come back again. It's a friendly competition but everybody wants to win."
There's also cash prizes for the top three Irish Stews and the winning team gets their name on the highly-coveted Irish Stew belt.
Families can get in on the fun at the Irish Kids Festival taking place at the Murphysboro Park District Office building with games and activities.
The festival will wrap up on Sunday with a Bocce tournament.
Volunteers are still needed to bring the luck of the Irish to Murphysboro.
"We need volunteers for every event that we hold," Basden adds. "So the bigger that we get, the more people we will need to help us out."
Those interested in learning more about the festival, registering for an event, or volunteering can click here.