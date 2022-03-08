 Skip to main content
Murphysboro police searching for missing, endangered woman

Susan Cornett

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- The Murphysboro Police Department and the Illinois State Police have activated the Endangered Missing Person Advisory. 

Murphysboro Police are looking for 68-year-old Susan Cornett, who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has blonde hair. 

Cornett was last seen at the Huck's convenience store in Murphysboro at 11:27 a.m. on February 26, 2022. She was driving a red 1991 Toyota pickup truck with Illinois handicap plate, W243481. 

She has a condition that puts her in danger. 

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Susan Cornett should contact the Murphysboro Police Department at: 618-684-2121. Or contact 9-1-1.

