Murphysboro makes massive comeback to beat Macomb 20-16; advances to next round of playoffs

MACOMB, IL (WSIL) --The Murphysboro Red Devils traveled to Macomb to battle the Bombers in a Saturday afternoon playoff football matchup.
Murphysboro's chances were looking bleak going into halftime, with the Bombers enforcing their will on the Red Devils 16-0. Murphysboro would not roll over quietly, however, in what could be their final game in a magical year.
The Red Devils came out of the half red-hot. The team methodically drove down the field and capped off the long drive with a 24-yard rushing touchdown from number 24 Devon Clemons. After a successful two-point try by Clemons, the Red Devils suddenly were catching up to the Bombers 16-8.
The score is still 16-8 as the fourth quarter begins. Murphysboro would change that after Clemons took the handoff from four yards out and scores again. cutting the lead 16-14. The Red Devils looked to strike while the iron's hot with another two-point try, but it was unsuccessful. Macomb leads 16-14, with a little over seven minutes left in the game.
Murphysboro found a touchdown goldmine while running the offense through Clemons, and the club will continue to do just that. Clemons takes the tote, reverses field, and gallops down the sideline for a game-changing 50-yard score that put Murphysboro in the lead for the first time in the game, 20-16.
The Red Devils offense was lights out the entirety of the second half, and now the defense had to give the team one last stop.
It's fourth-and-long. The Macomb QB takes the snap, scrambles, and launches a desperate Hail Mary... and it falls harmlessly to the turf.
The Murphysboro Red Devils perform a massive comeback to defeat the Macomb Bombers 20-16, advancing to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2019.
News 3's Paul Wilcoxen spoke with Murphysboro coach Gary Carter, who praised his team's resiliency under pressure:
"We ended up making some blocks in the second half and anytime you've got a back like Devon you're never out of it with the draw play and that's what made it happen."
The Red Devils will on the road once again next Saturday, November 12, to play Sacred-Heart Griffin at 2 p.m.