Murphysboro Knights of Columbus host dinner so, "People have somewhere to go"

Murphysboro, IL (WSIL) -- The Murphysboro Knights of Columbus served up turkey for Thanksgiving 2022. All denominations are welcome and have been for more than 30 years.
This year they had 25 turkeys and more than 12 sliced hams. They say it's all made from scratch. They also say it's important that everyone has somewhere to go.
"We wanted to reach out to the community so they could fellowship together. It really was bringing people together because they're always there's not always a place for people to go," says Cameron Donahue, the Vice President of the Knights of Columbus. "You may be a widow, you may not have a loved one. You may be a university student who can't get back to home. So you have some place you can eat."
Donahue says people stay for hours after the dinner every year so they can catch up with old friends and neighbors.