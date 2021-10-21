Murphysboro Crimson Express Marching band competing at Bands of America

(WSIL) -- A local high school band is hoping to make a "big sound" at a national competition this weekend.
The Murphysboro High School Crimson Express Marching Band is heading to the Bands of America Super Regional in St. Louis.
The competition will include more than 50 bands from multiple states. The top 14 scoring bands advance to Saturday’s evening’s Finals and the naming of the 2021 Bands of America Super Regional Champion.
This isn't the first time Murphysboro has competed, they won their class back in 2010 and competed in the finals.
Band leaders say while they are a small band, they hope their visuals will make an impact.
But while they hope to place, that's not the focus of the trip.
"Like I've always told the kids, this is not about going in and placing at this national competition. It's about going and giving a great performance and just enjoying the experience," said Director of Bands, Nick Williams.
Drum Major Emmalee Hansil said she is already proud of the work her band has put in and can't wait to compete.
"It's going to be a lot of fun. I'm going there to perform by best, get my band psyched up to perform and that's just all that we can do, put our best foot out there."
Murphysboro will be performing at 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 22. Paducah's McCracken County high School will be performing Saturday morning.
You can click here for more details on the competition and how to watch.
The band will be putting on a fan appreciation night next week. It will be at the high school football field Thursday, October 28 at 8 p.m.
The band will put on a full show and boosters will be selling food.