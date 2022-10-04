 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Murphysboro church plans free gospel concert

  • Updated
  • 0
Meet Your Neighbor Gospel Concert

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) -- A local church is gearing up for a gospel concert to help neighbors get to know each other.

The Meet Your Neighbor event is Saturday, October 8, from 3-5 pm at Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Murphysboro. The event is a night of gospel music from Bluegrass, Country, and Contemporary music.

Featured artists include Bluegrass gospel group Damascus Road and Nashville Recording Artist Jessica "JJ" Johnson. There will also be refreshments available by Big Muddy Fish Fryers. Admission is free. The address for the church is 6415 Ava Road in Murphysboro, IL. Johnson stopped by News 3 This Morning to share more with viewers.

Recommended for you