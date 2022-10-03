Murphysboro business owners could become temporary home to Big Muddy Monster

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Do you have a Murphysboro business? Want to host the Big Muddy Monster for part of the year, while helping the community? Now is your chance.
The wooden statue of the Big Muddy Monster recently crafted and donated by Wild Wood Creations, is looking for a temporary home.
The City Council and Mayor Will Stephens came up with a plan that will raise money for the Murphysboro Food Pantry.
If you are a business owner, and you want to display the statue in your business, send an email to mayor@murphysboro.com by October 31st 2022.
In this email, include how much money you are willing to donate to the Food Pantry in exchagce for having the statue displayed in your business for 3 months.
The top "bidder" will get the statue for the first 3 months, the second for the following 3 months, and so on for the top 4 bidders.
Be sure you have ceilings that are at least 9 feet high, and a space that makes sense for it to be displayed. It must be kept inside, as exposure to the outside elements can cause wooden artwork to crack and split.
Also worth noting, the City of Murphysboro will deliver the Monster to your business, so you don't have to worry about finding a way to move it. Business must have a Murphysboro address to qualify for the contest.