Murphysboro blows out Massac 52-14

MASSAC, IL (WSIL) -- The Murphysboro Red Devils go on the road to battle the Massac Patriots on their homecoming night in this week four Friday night football matchup.
The scoring began early for Murphysboro. Quarterback Drew Caldwell finds running back Devon Clemons wide open for the easy catch-and-run touchdown. Clemons was not satisfied, however, as he takes the handoff in for a two-point conversion.
The Patriots could not muster anything on offense the following drive, and it was back to business for the Red Devils. Caldwell would air out a deep ball to receiver Grayson Guthman, who hauls it in for a huge gain. The Devils would not be denied after the big play, and Caldwell scores on the QB-keeper on the next play.
The early dominance by the Murphysboro Red Devils would be the story for the rest of the game, as the team would spoil the Massac Patriots' homecoming game 52-14.