Murphysboro beats Harrisburg 32-21

  Updated
  • 0
MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) -- The Murphysboro Red Devils hosted the Harrisburg Bulldogs in a week seven Friday night football matchup.

The Red Devils wasted no time getting down the field. Quarterback Drew Caldwell tosseD the pitch to running back Karmelo Abernathy and he flies down the field for a 50-yard gain. Murphysboro would capitalize on the big play, with Devon Clemons taking the tote and scoring from two yards out. Red Devils up 8-0 after a two-point conversion.

Murphysboro shortly got the ball back, and it was business as usual. Clemons would be the touchdown scorer again on the drive, this time from five yards out. 14-0 Devils.

The offense shined bright under the lights, but the defense would get the Devils' next score. Ethan Finke sacks Bulldog QB Rann Owen, and Owen fumbles the football. Murphysboro's Emanual Wells picks up the live ball and run it in for a huge score, pushing the Red Devils lead to a commanding 20-0.

The Harrisburg Bulldogs would make it a game in the second half, but the Red Devils would not surrender the lead, and Murphysboro would win the game 32-21.

