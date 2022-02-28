Murder investigation underway in Crittenden County

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating a murder in Crittenden County, Kentucky.
On Monday, February 28, around 9:30 a.m. the Crittenden County Sheriff's Office asked KSP to investigate a shooting on Blackburn Church Road.
Preliminary investigation revealed Timothy Paris called his brother and told him he had shot his father, Jerry Paris. The brother then called 911.
The Sheriff's office and a KSP trooper arrived on scene and found Jerry Paris dead from gunshot wounds.
Timothy Paris, 37 of Marion, Kentucky, was charged with murder and lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing.