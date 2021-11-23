Murder investigation underway in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky (WSIL) -- A murder investigation is underway in western Kentucky.
On Monday, just before 8 p.m., Kentucky State Police was requested by the Caldwell County Sheriff's Department to investigate a shooting at 860 Coleman Crider Road.
A preliminary investigation shows Ursula Hamlet was shot once in the neck. The coroner pronounced her dead at the scene.
Police determined Hamlet's boyfriend, Tommy Dunning, shot her during an altercation.
Tommy W. Dunning, 39, or Princeton was charged with Murder- domestic violence and lodged in the Caldwell County Detention Center.
The investigation is still active and ongoing.