You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Murder investigation underway in Caldwell County

  • 0
tommy dunning

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky (WSIL) -- A murder investigation is underway in western Kentucky. 

On Monday, just before 8 p.m., Kentucky State Police was requested by the Caldwell County Sheriff's Department to investigate a shooting at 860 Coleman Crider Road. 

A preliminary investigation shows Ursula Hamlet was shot once in the neck. The coroner pronounced her dead at the scene. 

Police determined Hamlet's boyfriend, Tommy Dunning, shot her during an altercation. 

Tommy W. Dunning, 39, or Princeton was charged with Murder- domestic violence and lodged in the Caldwell County Detention Center.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you