Multiple vehicles stolen from local dealership

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Paducah police are investigating a break-in and theft at a local vehicle dealership.
An employee of Bluegrass BMW called police at 6:55 a.m. Monday when he arrived at work and discovered the burglary.
Police said a door was pried open and several offices were searched. Two dealership registration plates were taken from a desk drawer.
Also missing are four BMW vehicles:
- A white 2021 BMW X3M
- A gray 2022 BMW 750I
- A gray 2022 BMW X3M
- A black 2022 BMW X5 M50
The burglary and theft apparently occurred between 2-5 a.m. Monday.
Anyone who was in the area and might have seen something suspicious during that time, or who otherwise might have information about the incident, is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.