You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Multiple vehicles stolen from local dealership

  • 0
auto vehicle theft

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Paducah police are investigating a break-in and theft at a local vehicle dealership.

An employee of Bluegrass BMW called police at 6:55 a.m. Monday when he arrived at work and discovered the burglary. 

Police said a door was pried open and several offices were searched. Two dealership registration plates were taken from a desk drawer.

Also missing are four BMW vehicles:

  • A white 2021 BMW X3M
  • A gray 2022 BMW 750I
  • A gray 2022 BMW X3M
  • A black 2022 BMW X5 M50

The burglary and theft apparently occurred between 2-5 a.m. Monday.

Anyone who was in the area and might have seen something suspicious during that time, or who otherwise might have information about the incident, is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you