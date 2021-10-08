Multiple southeast Missouri businesses receive USDA funding

(WSIL) -- 19 organizations across Missouri are being awarded a total of $1,006,698 to create jobs and increase economic opportunities throughout the state.
USDA is awarding the grants through the Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG) program. Recipients may use the funds to provide technical assistance, training, and job-creation activities to small rural businesses.
In our region:
- The city of Scott City will use a $30,900 grant to erect a digital display sign that will promote Scott City small business and community events. The sign will be located in a focal point of the city and will display information regarding business gatherings, events, and the farmers market.
- Southeast Economic Development Fund will use a $99,900 grant to expand its Rural Business Support Center. The expansion will include increasing lending capabilities and small business learning, coaching, and training. Constituents in the eight-county service area will be provided access to lending, education, training, and mentoring for entrepreneurs and small businesses.
- Poplar Bluff Historic Depot Restoration will use a $60,000 grant to restore Poplar Bluff Historic Train Depot. The Train Depot renovation will include store fronts for small businesses and should be an asset to the downtown Poplar Bluff area. The renovation is not only expected to increase visitors and traffic flow to the downtown area’s existing shops and restaurants but also encourage the growth of new businesses in the area.
- Downtown Poplar Bluff, Inc. will use a $20,000 grant to purchase items for its farmers market and assist with the salary for a marketing manager. The funds will be used to purchase tables for all vendors, marketing materials, picnic tables with umbrellas, canopies, and to assist with the marketing manager’s salary. These items are to be purchased to give local farmers and growers every opportunity to succeed and move their produce.
- Bootheel Cultural & Performing Arts Center will use a $54,000 grant to provide education and supplies for participants to start at home gardens, provide location and resources for rural entrepreneurs to learn successful agriculture skills and sell their goods, and establish a seasonal outdoor covered area for a farmers market.
Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas.