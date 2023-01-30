Multiple rounds of winter weather expected, slick travel likely

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Our second round of winter weather has started making its way into southeast Missouri this afternoon. It will push east across the region through the reminder of the evening and overnight.
Carter, Ripley, Wayne and Butler Counties in southeast Missouri have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning, until 9 AM Tuesday. This is where the biggest impacts are expected. Sleet and snow accumulations of up to 1", and a light glaze of ice will create slick roads into Tuesday morning.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the remainder of the viewing area until 9 AM Tuesday. Precipitation is expected to be mostly sleet across much of Missouri and Illinois. A little snow could also mix in, especially north of Route 13 in Illinois. Farther south, freezing rain will be more likely, especially in the Missouri Bootheel and near the Kentucky/Tennessee state line.
This will not be a major snow storm, in terms of getting outside and playing. Amounts are expected to stay relatively light, but it will create hazardous travel conditions. Roads will become slick overnight and into the morning commute. Slow down and allow yourself some extra time heading out the door.
A break in the active weather is expected through much of Tuesday. However, a round 3 of winter weather moves in for parts of the area by Tuesday afternoon.
The better chances for this round will be through the far southern parts of the viewing area, in the bootheel, along the Kentucky/Tennessee border and south. Ice accumulations through these areas could cause significant travel issues and power outages through Wednesday morning.
By the end of the week quieter weather will return.