Multiple power outages reported in Marion

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- More than 2,000 people in Marion don't have power as of 9:18 p.m. Monday, May 9.
Ameren Illinois' outage map says the actual number is up to 2,270 people.
When News 3 checked earlier this evening, that number was closer to 2,700.
We reached out to Marion Police who let us know the westside of Marion is affected and that Ameren Illinois is aware of the issue and on the way to restore power.
They're not sure what caused the outage or when power will be restored.
Our crew who drove through Marion says the outage affected businesses and some power lights were out.
News 3 will have more information as it becomes available.