Multiple people injured in Saline County crash

SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police say multiple people were injured in a Tuesday morning crash.
Troopers responded to Illinois Route 34 near West End Road in Saline County around 7:30 a.m.
They learned a vehicle was passing multiple other cars when the driver sideswiped a car trying to get out of the way. The initial car then hit another vehicle head-on. Following those crashes, a truck and trailer hit the wrecked vehicles.
The drivers of all four vehicles were taken to hospitals for injuries. A passenger in the truck was also injured.