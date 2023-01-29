Multiple departments respond to Zeigler house fire

ZEIGLER, IL (WSIL) -- Several fire departments were called to a house fire in Zeigler, Illinois on South Pine Street.
Crews got there just before 10 a.m. Sunday. They say there was lots of smoke and the back of the house was on fire.
No one was hurt. Nearby homes did sustain some damage.
"This fire took a lot of resources, lot of water flow, we had several lines on the fire as well as master-stream devices, being able to reach out to our partners through mutual aid box alarm system, went to a box-alarm level, we got a lot of help," says Zeigler Fire Chief Ryan Buckingham. "So it's always great, especially in these temperatures and the amount of resources that are needed."
The departments were on scene for several hours. They don't know what caused the fire, the State Fire Marshal and Zeigler Fire Department are investigating.
The following are the agencies who helped in Sunday's fire response: