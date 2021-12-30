Multiple benefits to support Deputy Riley family planned

(WSIL) -- Multiple business, organizations and individuals have created benefits for the family of fallen Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley.
The Flora Dairy Queen is donating all profits Thursday (December 30) to the Riley family. You can also give monetary donations at the location and they will ensure the family receives them.
Evansville PBR is giving $5 from every ticket sold through Sunday directly to the Riley family. Click here for more information about tickets.
The Carmi Christmas Elves will be having their light display open on New Year’s Eve with all proceeds collected going straight to the Riley family.
K&M Diner in Fairfield has a donation box set up at the restaurant. Monetary donations can be made through January 8, 2021.
McKenna’s Macarons and More will be raffling off a fully custom cake (up to $100 value). Spots will be $10 a piece with an unlimited number of spots available and can be paid using Facebook pay, Venmo or CashApp. All proceeds will be donated to the family.
She’s Crazy Customs will be donating a portion of the sales made on their page until January 1, 2022.
During the month of January, The Smokin’ Pig will be donating all tips to the Riley family. They will also be accepting donations through Venmo.
The Bedford Township Fire Department will be holding a drive-thru meal benefitting the Deputy Sean Riley family. The meal will be at 303 Railroad Street, Cisne, Illinois starting at 11 a.m. on January 8, 2022. It will include smoked pork chops, scalloped potatoes, green beans, roll, dessert and bottled water. Everything is by donation and will be given to the Riley family.
Wayne Co Ambulance Service is hosting a Pork burger and polish sausage fundraiser for the family of Deputy Riley. They will be at the Save-a-lot parking lot serving from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on January 15, 2022.
Recreated Health will be donating all proceeds from new patient chiropractic appointments and chiropractic adjustments through Saturday, January 8th to the family of Deputy Sean Riley. Recreated Health, Dr. Shawn Bladel is located at 215 SE 3rd St in Fairfield. Call 842-7424 to make an appointment.