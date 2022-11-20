Mulkeytown hosts annual Craft Fair

MULKEYTOWN, IL (WSIL) -- Locals were able to enjoy the annual Mulkeytown Craft Fair Saturday.
The fair is hosted by the West Franklin Historical District and Silkwood Inn Museum. The fair is one of three fairs that are held at the museum.
Attendees were able to buy Christmas knick-knacks, jewelry, wood designs, and more.
PIO West Franklin Historic District-Silkwood Inn Museum Cindy Webb spoke to News 3 about the museum and how it represents different towns and people from across the country:
"We have rooms dedicated and designated for Zeigler-Royalton, Coello-Buckner, Mulkeytown-Christopher. We have a veterans room. We have a train room. We have an old school room that's designed and set up. It even has an old potbelly stove in it like if you went to school back in the day."
Booth fees and sales during the event help to maintain and repair the building and pay for utilities. Those funds also do the same for the Silkwood Inn:
"Our three craft fairs we have throughout the year are a tremendous help to our facility because they bring in the most money for our fundraisers. They definitely help us with minor repairs and things like that... We are 100% donation funded here at the historical district and the Silkwood Inn Museum."
The museum is raising funds to install a new roof. As an additional way to raise money, the museum holds a dinner each month.
Those meals take place on December 3 and are served from 5 to 7 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to attend.